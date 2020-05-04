A Wing and a Prayer as Ripon Cathedral supports the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Please share the news













Last Updated on 4 May 2020 at 12:07pm

Ripon Cathedral is proud to announce that it is working alongside Yorkshire Air Ambulance, by asking for the generous support of the country to keep all heroes in their hearts during this uncertain time, with its ‘Wing and a Prayer’ project.

Margaret Hammond, Development Manager at Ripon Cathedral said “We are delighted that the Yorkshire Air Ambulance have agreed to partner with Ripon Cathedral to offer a way of individuals praying for their heroes or remembering loved ones. At the same time we look forward to raising funds to help keep the YAA flying at this difficult time and to support the work of Ripon Cathedral in the community”.

People are asked to donate ‘an angel’ to be placed inside the cathedral in honour of those who are sacrificing so much to keep the country safe.

An online form allows people to request a prayer, which will then be printed onto an origami paper angel. The angels will then become part of an inspiring art installation in the nave of Ripon Cathedral. The clergy of the cathedral will also offer these prayers during services.

The aim is to fill the cathedral with angelic prayers to remember the amazing contributions from so many during the COVID-19 pandemic and those who have sadly been lost.

The printable and downloadable angels allow people to keep their heroes in their hearts at home, as well as in the prayers at the cathedral; People can also help spread appreciation for all keyworkers by sharing the angels on social media, and in windows of their homes to show their creativity by decorating them however they wish.

Ripon Cathedral felt very strongly about working with Yorkshire Air Ambulance as many of the Charity’s crew are currently working on the frontline to help protect Yorkshire every day.

Helen Callear, Director of Fundraising (North and East) for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: We are delighted to have been chosen as the charity partner for the ‘A Wing and a Prayer Project’ at Ripon Cathedral. This is a project very close to our charity’s heart and with event cancellations and fundraising activities on hold, the YAA need all the support we can get to keep our helicopters in the air and saving lives across the region.

By donating an angel in honour of our key workers or special person, you are supporting the vital work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the ministry of Ripon Cathedral for the benefit of people and communities across the region.

Please visit: https://www.riponcathedral.org.uk/wing-and-prayer/

Donate an Angel here https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/12976