Actors and Actresses Most Likely to See in a Good Movie

Please share the news













Last Updated on 1 May 2020 at 2:45pm

With Coronavirus still gripping the nation, and with both cinema chains like ODEON Harrogate and Everyman Cinema Harrogate temporarily closed, and even the local Film Festival taking a more ‘Stay at Home’ approach, we have decided to give you a cultural injection, Hollywood style, based on the findings from a recent asset that was created by BingoFind.com.

While other publications have decided to take the more ‘sinister’ approach, namely which are the actors and actresses most likely to see in a bad movie, we have decided to see which ones are most likely to show up in a good movie. The list includes a total of 20 male and female actors and actresses, and the methodology used here to compile the list was based on the box office grosses of the highest grossing movies and the positive, mixed and negative sentiments as taken from the Metacritic website.

Appearing at the top of the list is Sir. Daniel Day-Lewis, the now retired actor, who has been hailed as one of the greatest actors ever to grace the movie screens. Nominated a total of six times for a Best Actor Award at the Oscars, he has a 50% win-loss ratio, walking away with the golden statue in 1990 for My Left Foot, in 2008 for There Will be Blood and in 2013 for Lincoln. It was a bit of a surprise to see Mathieu Amalric come in a close second, with his most notable appearance being that of the villain in Quantum of Solace. The French actor and director has also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s Munich and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Further down the list of this asset, that was nicely put together by the people that usually are more adept to helping people choose the right bingo site, you can find the likes of Britain’s Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, Carey Mulligan whose debut film was Pride & Prejudice and Sally Hawkins. The latter won the London Film Critic’s Circle Award for British Actress of the Year in 2017 for her role in Paddington 2, which had scenes with Hugh Grant filmed in Harrogate around the suburb of Bilton and the village of Ripley.

For the record, sitting pretty at the apex of the list with the actors and actress most likely to see in a bad movie, is Rob Schneider, while the list includes celebrities such as Hillary Duff, Marlon Wayans, Josh Duhamel, Bella Thorne, Cam Gigandet and Kellan Lutz.