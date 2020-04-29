The Go-To website launched to help young people’s mental health

Please share the news











A new website has been launched dedicated to helping children and young people find mental health support in North Yorkshire.

The Go-To (www.thegoto.org.uk) is a portal or ‘single point of information’ for the wide range of mental health support services offered by different agencies in the county.

With the majority of young people currently not in school and many in isolation as a result of the restrictions imposed on movement to deal with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, health leaders believe online mental health support for young people has never been more important.

NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) lead for vulnerable people, Dr Peter Billingsley, said: The changes to everyday life and the sacrifices people are making to slow the spread of coronavirus and save lives are having a profound effect on us all, but for children and young people, it can be bewildering and it’s absolutely right that we should be looking after their mental health. This new website will signpost a young person to the most appropriate support and has lots of useful tips and information to help a young person cope with stress or anxiety.

The Go-To has been developed by clinical commissioning groups in North Yorkshire and York and North Yorkshire County Council and will promote services within the existing North Yorkshire County Council boundary.

Young people from North Yorkshire Young Minds Combined – a group made up of members of North Yorkshire's Youth Parliament and other youth voice groups – helped to design the new website which has sections aimed at young people, parents and carers, as well as professionals.






