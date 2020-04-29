Ripon Grammar soap stars show they mean business

Please share the news











Last Updated on 29 April 2020 at 4:40pm

When eight inventive Ripon Grammar School students decided to launch their own brand of hand-made Yorkshire-themed soap, little did they realise just how popular it would be.

The sweet-smelling organic RGS ‘Right Good Soap’ was so highly sought-after it sold out instantly when they launched it shortly before the country went into lockdown.

Sixth form student Liberty Robinson and her talented Young Enterprise team devised the idea for their soap back in September, long before the coronavirus pandemic and the government’s handwashing campaign.

Project manager Liberty, 17, from outside Easingwold, explained how, by the time they went into production, everyone was crying out for soap.

Liberty said: We knew we wanted to create something in the toiletries and beauty market, as there is always demand for it. But with the anticipated closure of schools and the upcoming Mother’s Day, we completely sold out of our stock when we launched. We want to re-open our business as soon as possible.

Now Liberty and her team plan to reinvest the money they made into making more soap bars, once the country comes out of lockdown.

Finance and sales director Harry Williams, 17, from Wetherby, explained how the team wanted their products, including Gardener’s, Cedar and Sea soaps, to capture the essence of Yorkshire’s moors and coast.

He said they had all enjoyed the creative side of the developing their product, which is also vegan-friendly and uses environmentally sustainable biodegradable packaging.

Harry said: We wanted to create soap bars, not plastic bottles or anything wrapped in plastic.







In keeping with their theme, they came up with a quirky, colloquial-sounding Yorkshire brand name, which also reflects the school they all come from.

Liberty say that the most valuable thing she has learnt is time management and perseverance.

Liberty said: We wanted to use our school connection to help boost our sales and reputation and make it more personal to us. It’s important deadlines are met.

The Young Enterprise Scheme, backed by volunteers from local companies, provides young people aged 15-19 years old with the opportunity to set up and run their own business while they are still at school.

Right Good Soap costs £4 for one bar/ £7 for two, sales@rightgoodsoap.com