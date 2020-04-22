NHS and Local Councils Coordinate Response to COVID-19

Please share the news











Last Updated on 22 April 2020 at 3:42pm

The NHS and local councils in North Yorkshire and York are working closely together to deliver essential care and support for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. This collaborative working will help ensure that people’s health and care needs are effectively met across the region and that we are able to look after the most vulnerable.

NHS organisations are working in an innovative way to ensure that healthcare continues to be delivered seamlessly. In addition to regular services, local councils have put in place additional support for people who may need it while we collectively respond to the current situation.

Amanda Bloor, Accountable Officer, North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group, speaking on behalf of NHS organisations in North Yorkshire and York, North Yorkshire County Council and City of York Council said: We want to thank the people of North Yorkshire and York for continuing to follow government advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. The resolve of local people has enabled us to ensure a managed response to the current pandemic and focus on providing care where it is most needed within our communities. We know that the coronavirus is at the centre of people’s minds at the moment and people may be anxious about putting pressure on the NHS or social care system. But, we do want to remind people that health and social care is very much open for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related issues. If people need help or support please contact your local council or NHS provider. We are here to provide the care and assistance you need.

People who want healthcare guidance on COVID-19 related matters should continue to contact NHS111 (https://111.nhs.uk/) for the latest advice. For non-COVID-19 related matters GP services, pharmacies, NHS 111, out-of-hours services and emergency departments are all still available to local people.