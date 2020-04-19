KeepCareAlive Marie Curie has cancelled the Great Daffodil Appeal losing the charity over £1 million

Please share the news











Last Updated on 19 April 2020 at 9:05am

Marie Curie needs your help now more than ever, we care for people at end of life in their own homes across the dales. Nurses work every night 365 days a year, going where they are needed to every village across the Harrogate district.

The Great Daffodil Appeal has been cancelled – losing the charity over £1 million

The charity Marie Curie is geared up to care for hundreds of additional dying patients requiring end of life care, in order to relieve the unprecedented pressure on the NHS during the Coronavirus crisis. Marie Curie needs to raise £2.5million a week to continue to run its essential frontline services, at a time when its ability to generate this money has been seriously compromised.

Given the choice, people overwhelmingly say they would prefer to die in their own home, or in a hospice, rather than a hospital. People who are dying are able to leave hospital quickly, if the right package of care is in place and it is safe to do so. Marie Curie are experts in providing that care.

Now more than ever, dying people who do not want to be in hospital need to be moved to a more appropriate setting, as precious beds in critical care units are urgently required for patients who need lifesaving treatment for Coronavirus. Marie Curie can help, but only if it continues to raise the donations it needs to fund its vital work.

Marie Curie’s Chief Executive Matthew Reed has released a stark warning that the charity desperately needs more donations if it is to continue caring for dying people and help the NHS cope with the Coronavirus crisis.

Matthew Reed said: At this time of national emergency, Marie Curie Nurses and frontline staff are needed more than ever as the NHS is put under ever greater strain. We’re ready and geared up to help, with hospice beds and nurses on standby. Sadly, some people’s lives will be shortened by Coronavirus, so the need for end of life care will be greater. Marie Curie can meet this need, and in doing so will help free up intensive care beds needed for Coronavirus patients. But just as we want to help, our income has been decimated. We need donations urgently to keep our Nurses and Hospice staff on the frontline. Unlike other healthcare providers, Marie Curie is reliant on donations from the public to survive. Every week the charity needs to raise £2.5million to care for the tens of thousands of people who require nursing and hospice care. At the moment, our ability to fundraise is seriously compromised. Events are being cancelled, and we’ve had to close our Shops. That is why we have launched an emergency appeal to make up the shortfall, and ensure the charity can care for more dying patients, support the NHS and ultimately save lives in the weeks and months ahead. We are all in this crisis together and already we are seeing how the public in this country is rising to support each other and the most vulnerable. Please donate now.

Community Fundraiser Gemma Hewitt added: If you are a member of a group, club, association or a trust we’d love to hear from you, can your group make a donation to our appeal? Help us help the people across Harrogate District.

More on Marie Curie

Online Donate today, online at: mariecurie.org.uk/emergency

Text NURSE to 70633 to help us reach the families who need us. Texts cost £5 plus 1 standard rate message. 98% is received by Marie Curie. To unsub text OUT to 78866. Thank you.

By Post: Fundraising, Marie Curie, PO Box 23897, 14 Links Place, Edinburgh EH6 9AB

By phone: 0800 716 146 to pay by debit or credit card.

Contact your local Community Fundraiser gemma.hewitt@mariecurie.org.uk

If you, or someone you know, is affected by a terminal illness and concerned about Coronavirus, our Support Line team are ready to help with the information you need when you need it. Call free 0800 090 2309*. You can also find more information on our website: mariecurie.org.uk/coronavirus