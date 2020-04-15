School hubs prove a success in supporting critical workers over Easter

Please share the news











Last Updated on 15 April 2020 at 7:32pm

School hubs have been celebrated across North Yorkshire for going the extra mile and providing much needed childcare provision for children of critical workers over the Easter bank holiday and at weekends.

North Yorkshire County Council has worked with schools and settings to set up small hubs, located close to hospitals, to operate on bank holidays, weekends and other times where there is no other local provision.

Chris Parkhouse, head teacher at Grove Road primary in Harrogate, said: This weekend proved very different to a normal school day. We are creating a holiday club atmosphere where children can take part in fun, physical and creative activities. We are incredibly proud to play our part in supporting families in this very difficult situation. With over 60 staff, I have an amazing team who are going the extra mile to help the community. The school is dedicated to providing this vital childcare provision for as long as families need us to do so. For us it really is about supporting the wider community. We are welcoming pupils who haven’t visited the school before, so we are creating an inclusive atmosphere where they can make friends and have fun.

The early years hubs for children 0 to 4 are open seven days a week. There is a maximum of ten places available for pre-school children in each hub and qualified early years professionals will be on site.

The school hubs run on weekends and bank holidays only, as there is expected to be sufficient cover provided by North Yorkshire schools being open during the working week.

Judith Kirk, Assistant Director of Education and Skills, said: Our hubs across North Yorkshire have provided a vital service over the bank holiday weekend, providing essential childcare provision for the children of critical workers. We are extremely grateful to all of the teachers, education and childcare professionals that have gone above and beyond in their roles and worked with us to deliver this much needed service to support the NHS and other key services at this time. Their professionalism and willingness to go the extra mile in these difficult times is testament to the exceptional teaching and childcare staff and facilities we have in the county.

To book a place for a child in one of the hubs, a link to the booking site can be found on North Yorkshire County Council’s website, along with a list of the locations; https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/schools-and-childrens-services-during-coronavirus-covid-19

For any key workers who still have problems accessing school or early years provision, please email cyps.covid19@northyorks.gov.uk and provide full details, including your usual educational setting, the days needed for child care, any other issues and contact details.