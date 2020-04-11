Overwhelming response to a young scout’s appeal for food for St Peter’s Church Food Ministry

Please share the news













10-year-old Finlay, a scout from the 14th Harrogate Scouts group would like to express his heartfelt thanks to all the residents of “The Saints” area who responded so generously to his appeal for food for the Food Ministry at St Peter’s Church.

As poverty in Harrogate continues, St Peter’s Church continues to give out take away hot food as well as bags of food, at set times, to anyone who comes in, in the hope that there is no-one who has to go hungry.

Finlay was overwhelmed by the notes of support and encouragement that were left out for him, with a lot of donations! And the support he got, along the way.

Having agreed his food collection challenge with his Scout Leader and the Vicar at St Peter’s, Finlay leafleted 250 homes, during two afternoon exercise walks, this week.















Finlay returned during another exercise walk, today, to collect items of food left on doorsteps, mindful to maintain social distancing.

Finlay said: Thank you so much to everyone who supported me today! These donations will be gratefully received by the hungry of Harrogate!” reported Finlay.

St Peter’s Church Food Ministry

Monday – Saturday

8.20-8.45am Takeaway Breakfast

4.00-5.00pm Takeaway Hot Food & Food Bags

Sunday

1.00-2.00pm Takeway Hot Food