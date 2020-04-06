Trading Standards waives fees to offer free business advice

Please share the news













North Yorkshire’s Trading Standards service is offering free advice to businesses in the county to support them during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The County Council service will waive fees for its business advice for the next six months.

The service offers a range of advice services, which will be available free of charge to any North Yorkshire-based business. A specialist team of officers can provide advice on all aspects of trading standards law, including helping businesses to diversify into different product areas or to move their business online or to a takeaway service.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Trading Standards, said: We understand how difficult this time is for businesses and we know that access to advice can make a significant difference to the success of a business, so we are pleased to be able to make this offer to all North Yorkshire businesses.

Businesses that would like to use the service can contact the team on 01609 780780 or at business.advice@northyorks.gov.uk for more details or for advice on a specific query.