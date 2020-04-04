Harrogate Grammar School produces much sought-after protective visors for local critical workers

Please share the news













The Design team at Harrogate Grammar School came up with idea of making protective visors for local critical workers after seeing a tweet from a school in Coventry doing the very same, after requesting the 2D cutting file template from King Henry VIII School they started the prototype process on Monday.

The Design team documented their progress via Twitter resulting in them quickly becoming inundated with requests, firstly was a GP from Mowbray Square Medical Centre who said they could make use of them throughout the practice.

Materials were ordered and delivered on Wednesday this week allowing for the production line to be fully set up and functional.

After a midwife from Harrogate District Hospital contacted Harrogate Grammar School along with consultants from various departments and Heads of Procurement, it quickly became clear that a high volume of the visors was required.

Harrogate NHSFT said they could be utilised throughout the Trust so, with the expertise and determination of Jo Oates, Faculty Head of Art & Design, Craig Bulmer – Senior Design Technician and Helen Williams – Graphic Design teacher, an extensive fully functional production line was set up allowing for 165 visors to be produced, assembled and delivered on Thursday and 232 on Friday, with a ‘flat-pack’ version being posted out to several former students, currently working as doctors within the NHS. The aim is now to produce 200 a day going forward, the Design team plan to continue until no longer needed.











The added benefit of these visors is that they are 100% plastic so can be cleaned and reused whereas others are disposable. They are also fully adjustable, allowing for no gaps around the head therefore heightening safety.

In addition to GPs and Harrogate Hospital requesting the visors, North Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been in touch as have care homes in the area.

A consultant from a Leeds Hospital has also requested some so the 2D cutting file has been shared with Leeds schools in the Red Kite Learning Trust so that they can start to produce visors and distribute to the Leeds hospitals.

Yorkshire Fire service has been in touch offering their assistance if required.



Harrogate Grammar School are delighted to be able to support local critical workers and help save lives. Much appreciation has been voiced and echoed on Twitter – @HarrogateGS