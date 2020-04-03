“Edibles” drug warning

Please share the news













North Yorkshire Police is warning about drug-infused sweets and chocolate.

The officers have been made aware of a recent increase in availability and use of “Edibles” across North Yorkshire.

This worrying trend has also been flagged-up as a concern through the Multi Agency Child Exploitation meetings.

PC Lauren Green said: We want to make parents and carers aware that we have seen a slight rise in young people being in possession of drug-infused sweets known as “edibles”. They can look very similar to well-known sweets such as Haribo, Smarties and chocolate bars. Edibles can be laced with illegal drugs such as cannabis and MDMA. Unregulated sweets like these are dangerous as we don’t know what levels of drugs they contain. They are available to buy on the internet and so could easily be obtained by young people, especially at this time when they are using the internet more than ever due to the coronavirus restrictions.