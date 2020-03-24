Andrew Jones MP puts questions to Priti Patel in the House of Common on county lines and schools

On 23 March 2020, Andrew Jones, the MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, put questions to Priti Patel around county lines.

What steps her Department is taking to dismantle the operations of county lines drugs gangs.

We will not tolerate the abhorrent gangs that are terrorising our towns and exploiting our children, when it comes to county lines drugs gangs, and we have committed £25 million of targeted investment to boost law enforcement to roll up these drug lines.

Priti Patel The Secretary of State for the Home Department, said:

Andrew Jones Conservative, Harrogate and Knaresborough, said:

It is very good to hear about the Government’s robust approach to tackling county lines.

The issue of dealing around schools, including even at school gates, has been raised with me by anxious teachers and parents over the past year.

Will my right hon. Friend ensure that when schools reopen, her focus will be on making sure that they do so safely for all those attending?