Yorkshire Water closes reservoirs to visitors after unprecedented numbers over the weekend

On Monday (23rd March 2020) Yorkshire Water – in line with water companies across the UK – is closing down its reservoir car parks to help encourage everyone to stay at home.

Over the weekend, there were unprecedented numbers of visitors at Yorkshire Water’s reservoirs and concerns were raised about everyone’s ability to follow social distancing guidelines under such busy circumstances. Yorkshire Water took the step to close the car parks and will be installing temporary signs and barriers to encourage visitors to stay away.

Gaynor Craigie, Land and Property Manager said: We’ve all got to play our part in keeping everyone safe. We’d normally be thrilled to welcome so many visitors to our reservoirs, but with the current government guidelines it makes it incredibly difficult to keep everyone safe. “We know it’s important to get some fresh air and exercise, particularly at the moment, but it becomes a risky activity when everyone ventures to honey pot sites. Our reservoirs will still be there for everyone to enjoy when the restrictions have been lifted.







