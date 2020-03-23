Harrogate town
/

Video: Harrogate town centre “stay home and only go out if you really have to”

Harrogate town had a reasonable level of compliance to the instruction to not go out into public spaces unless you really have to, but it could be improved.

1 min read
Start


Please share the news
  • 7
    Shares

Harrogate town had a reasonable level of compliance to the instruction to not go out into public spaces, but it could be improved.

Many of the town shops have closed and more are due to follow. There were stills cases of people just hanging around, mostly young people on benches.

The Government’s advice is stay home and only go out if you really have to and have said that tougher measures will come in if there is not better compliance.

Boris Johnson has said that he will address the nation at 8:30PM this evening.





Please share the news
  • 7
    Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Yorkshire Water closes reservoirs to visitors after unprecedented numbers over the weekend

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info