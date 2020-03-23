Video: Harrogate town centre “stay home and only go out if you really have to”

Please share the news











7 Shares

Harrogate town had a reasonable level of compliance to the instruction to not go out into public spaces, but it could be improved.

Many of the town shops have closed and more are due to follow. There were stills cases of people just hanging around, mostly young people on benches.

The Government’s advice is stay home and only go out if you really have to and have said that tougher measures will come in if there is not better compliance.

Boris Johnson has said that he will address the nation at 8:30PM this evening.







