IDAS say they are determined to keep their refuges and helplines open

IDAS support anyone affected by domestic abuse, providing lifesaving support including refuge accommodation, outreach services and a helpline.

For many people who are afraid of their partner and may be faced with being isolated with them for long periods of time, this is an additional risk factor. They may also be receiving misinformation from the abuser that help is not available should they need support.

As a result of the latest advice from government, many of their teams will need to work differently and in response they are developing new ways to support people affected by abuse.

They are determined to keep our refuges and helplines running in these immensely difficult times and will also provide support through:

Online video support sessions

WhatsApp messaging

Telephone calls

Online live chat on their website

Email

Sarah Hill, CEO of IDAS said: We are really worried about the risks of people being isolated with abusive people whose behaviour may escalate due to increasing uncertainty, pressure on finances and cramped conditions. Many people who face controlling, violent or abusive behaviour from a partner or family member are likely to be feeling very scared about being isolated with them for long periods of time. We want them to know that there is support available. Over the next few months, we will work creatively and flexibly to provide vital services in very difficult circumstances. We are immensely proud of our teams who are pulling together during this difficult time to ensure that there is a way for people to get help is they are afraid of their partner or concerned for someone they know.

What can you do?

IDAS provides the following advice for friends, neighbours or family members concerned about someone they know:

Check in with them regularly, if it is safe to do so

Ask if there is anything that you can look out for that might indicate they need help

Set up a safe word to indicate that help is needed

Call the Police if you hear or see anything that could indicate a potential risk

Look at the safety planning advice on our website

If you are facing isolation with an abusive person, IDAS offer some safety planning advice on their website. In addition, you could consider the following:

Get a spare phone and store emergency contact numbers in it and hide it in a safe place or with a trusted person

Keep your ID documents, emergency funds, bank cards and children’s birth certificates to hand

Speak to your neighbours and ask them to ring the police if they hear or see anything

Set up safe words with friends so they know to call for help on your behalf

Plan to check in with people regularly so that they can raise the alarm if they don’t hear from you

Plan to escape to the garden or to a room that you can exit from easily if abusive behaviour escalates

Avoid rooms where there could be weapons if the abusive behaviour escalates

For more information please visit our website, call or email IDAS