Poll: Are you following Government recommendations on COVID-19/ Coronavirus?

If you walked around Harrogate today, you would have seen a largely typical Thursday in the town, with little sign that the country was amidst a virus pandemic.

Although some shops have taken the decision to close, many people are still out shopping.

The current recommendations in response to COVID-10/ Coronavirus (as of 19 March 2020) are:

Whole households to self-isolate for 14 days, not just those showing symptoms

Avoid gatherings and crowded places, such as pubs, clubs and theatres

Everyone should work from home if they can

All “unnecessary” visits to friends and relatives in care homes should cease

People over 70, pregnant women or those that normally have the flu jab should take particular care to minimise social contact

