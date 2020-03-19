Poll: Are you following Government recommendations on COVID-19/ Coronavirus?

If you walked around Harrogate today, you would have seen a largely typical Thursday in the town, with little sign that the country was amidst a virus pandemic.
Although some shops have taken the decision to close, many people are still out shopping.
The current recommendations in response to COVID-10/ Coronavirus (as of 19 March 2020) are:
- Whole households to self-isolate for 14 days, not just those showing symptoms
- Avoid gatherings and crowded places, such as pubs, clubs and theatres
- Everyone should work from home if they can
- All “unnecessary” visits to friends and relatives in care homes should cease
- People over 70, pregnant women or those that normally have the flu jab should take particular care to minimise social contact
We live with my 88 year old mother as I am her carer, I have COPD and so does she, however we cant self isolate fully as my partner works for a supermarket and I have to drive him there (no other way to get there) , he has to go to work or he risks loosing his job.
Why wont the government make things compulsory, all I hear is advice which doesn’t help people in our situation.
It’s time this government actually GOVERNED. Wishy washy ‘advice’ won’t cut it with the selfish stupid minority.
There are sadly a large number of people in Harrogate who have not grasped the problem Whilst it appears that the older population and those with underlying problems are obeying the advice the majority are not When I was queue jumped the offender had no idea what social distancing is The shops should display large signs a d staff need to be better informed The 1st 2 people in the UK were 20!!