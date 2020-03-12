This is what the Harrogate Food Bank is in need of this week

The Harrogate District Foodbank have given us a list of items that they are in need of and items that they currently have stock of.
This changes by the week, and all donations are very greatly received.
The Harrogate Foodbank say they are currently short of:
- Sponge puddings
- Dried Milk
- Small jars coffee
- Toilet roll
- Female deodorant
- Male deodorant
- Small laundry powder
- Rice pudding tins
- Shaving gel
Currently, they have supplies of the following, but it changes week-on-week:
- Pasta
- Tinned beans
- Soup
- Vegetables
- Meat
- Fish
- Custard
- Jars of pasta sauce
- Ketchup
- Tea
- Pet food
- Razors
- Nappies
- Shower gel
- Fruit juice
- Milk
- Cereals,
- Chocolate
- Washing up liquid
- Sugar
Donation points:
Mowbray Community Church, Westmoreland St, Harrogate HG1 5AT
- Drop off during Foodbank opening hours:
- Tuesday 1030-1230
- Friday 1030-1230
Waitrose Harrogate
- During store opening hours – look for the Foodbank wire bin behind the checkouts
Holy Trinity Church Gracious St, Knaresborough HG5 8BQ
- Drop off during Foodbank opening hours: Monday 1030-1230