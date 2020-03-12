This is what the Harrogate Food Bank is in need of this week

Please share the news











The Harrogate District Foodbank have given us a list of items that they are in need of and items that they currently have stock of.

This changes by the week, and all donations are very greatly received.

The Harrogate Foodbank say they are currently short of:

Sponge puddings

Dried Milk

Small jars coffee

Toilet roll

Female deodorant

Male deodorant

Small laundry powder

Rice pudding tins

Shaving gel

Currently, they have supplies of the following, but it changes week-on-week:

Pasta

Tinned beans

Soup

Vegetables

Meat

Fish

Custard

Jars of pasta sauce

Ketchup

Tea

Pet food

Razors

Nappies

Shower gel

Fruit juice

Milk

Cereals,

Chocolate

Washing up liquid

Sugar

Donation points:

Mowbray Community Church, Westmoreland St, Harrogate HG1 5AT

Drop off during Foodbank opening hours:

Tuesday 1030-1230

Friday 1030-1230

Waitrose Harrogate

During store opening hours – look for the Foodbank wire bin behind the checkouts

Holy Trinity Church Gracious St, Knaresborough HG5 8BQ

Drop off during Foodbank opening hours: Monday 1030-1230