Charity’s knitted Easter chicks have charm

Volunteers have knitted 1,200 Easter chicks to raise money for a local charity that supports unpaid carers.

More than 30 knitters from across Yorkshire have made the chicks for Carers’ Resource, which will sell the gifts for £2 each in its offices in Shipley, Skipton and Harrogate, and across various outlets.

Carers’ Resource is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, so some knitted decorations are white with silver charms around their necks to mark the occasion. Each chick contains a Crème Egg, all of which were donated by Cadbury.

Carers’ Resource fundraiser Anne Wells said: It is the thirteenth year we have sold Crème Egg-stuffed chicks, which raise vital funds for us but also help to increase our profile across the areas we cover. This year some chicks are white and have a silver charm to mark our silver anniversary – although the numbers of them will be limited, so people should get one as soon as they can at one of our offices or sales outlets.









See www.carersresource.org/support-us/knitted-chicks/ for a list of where to buy the Easter chicks.

At Christmas, the team of knitters made more than 900 Lindor-stuffed decorations – including puddings, trees and Santas – which raised £1,850 for Carers’ Resource.

Anne added: Our craft-loving volunteers, local businesses, schools and organisations did an amazing job to achieve this total for us. I’d like to thank everyone who helped in any way, including the knitters and sales outlets that supported us.

An unpaid carer is anyone who provides help and support to a friend, neighbour or relative who could not otherwise manage because of frailty, illness or disability.

If you could knit, decorate or sell Easter chicks or Christmas decorations for Carers’ Resource, please email fundraising@carersresource.org