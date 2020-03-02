/

Police are appealing for information to locate 58-year-old Nigel Cook

Police in York are appealing for information which would assist them to locate 58-year-old Nigel Cook.

Nigel is known to sleep rough in various locations around York city centre. He has occasional contact with his next of kin, who reside in the West Yorkshire area. However they have not heard from him for some time and are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

Despite making a number of enquiries in the city, officers have not been able to locate Nigel and are now turning to the public for their assistance.

Nigel is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall with a large build and blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Nigel, or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12200033028.






