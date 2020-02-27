Frazer Theatre Comedy Club March 2020

Please share the news











The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club returns on Friday 6 March with another knock-out show, headlined by the legendary Junior Simpson.

Junior has done it all, not only headlining clubs around the world, but also appearing in movies, theatre and TV shows as diverse as Top Gear and Death in Paradise. He’s now making a very welcome debut appearance in Knaresborough, bringing his mischievous observational style to our stage.

Junior will, of course, be appearing alongside three more of the finest stand-ups around, promising another soaraway evening of the best-value night out in town!

The full line-up includes:

Junior Simpson – Edinburgh Fringe, Never Mind the Buzzcocks

George Lewis – Top Gear Extra Gear (BBC2), Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2)

Celya Ab – Funny Women Finalist 2019

Sully O’Sullivan – Tim Vine tour support, Pulp Comedy (New Zealand)

Tickets are still just £10 in advance, £12 on the door, and are available from www.frazertheatre.co.uk, 07835 927965 or The Olde Chemist’s Shop in Knaresborough

Knaresborough Players Vice-Chairman John Pearce said: We’ve been on a roll of fantastic events at the Comedy Club, with capacity crowds enjoying hilarious evenings of fun and laughter. We’re going to keep that momentum in March with yet another gathering of superb stand-up talent. Junior Simpson will be no stranger to most people with even a passing interest in comedy, with a list of credits spanning stage, screen, radio and more in countries around the world. He’s an enormously well-respected figure on the comedy circuit and the only mystery is how it’s taken him so long to make his way to Knaresborough. George Lewis has enjoyed a rapid rise in profile recently, with appearances on prestigious shows on TV and even writing a weekly football column in The Times. As flat-out funny as they come, George is going to be a smash hit with our audience. Rounding out a particularly international bill are Celya Ab, originally hailing from Paris but now making her home in Birmingham (an odd choice if ever there was one!) and Sully O’Sullivan, a New Zealand native who had the audience in stitches when he previously appeared at the club. All in all it’s going to be another night to remember!







