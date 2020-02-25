38-staff and pupils from St Aidans follow Coronavirus advice and self-isolate following ski trip to Italy

Please share the news













34 students and 4 members of staff from St Aidan’s Church of England High School in Harrogate are self-isolating following a ski trip to Italy.

The ski trip took place during half-term and was to Aprica in Northern Italy.

The school is following Coronavirus advise from Public Health England.

They have have advised that the isolation is for 6 days, until 1 March 2020. The isolation only applies to those that went on the trip and does not extend to family or others that have come into contact with them.

The school says it will remain in close contact with those involved and will be undertaking deep-cleaning of the school on a daily basis.

Harrogate Grammer had a group of students return from Folgarida in Northern Italy, but are following different advice. They have taken advice from the Director of Public Health at North Yorkshire County Council and from Public Health England. They are following a guidance that those that have returned from Northern Italy should only self-isolate if they show symptoms.

Nationally at least three schools in the UK have closed and others told pupils to self-isolate – we don’t have the exact figure.







