St aidans harrogate
/

38-staff and pupils from St Aidans follow Coronavirus advice and self-isolate following ski trip to Italy

1 min read
Please share the news

34 students and 4 members of staff from St Aidan’s Church of England High School in Harrogate are self-isolating following a ski trip to Italy.

The ski trip took place during half-term and was to Aprica in Northern Italy.

The school is following Coronavirus advise from Public Health England.

They have have advised that the isolation is for 6 days, until 1 March 2020. The isolation only applies to those that went on the trip and does not extend to family or others that have come into contact with them.

The school says it will remain in close contact with those involved and will be undertaking deep-cleaning of the school on a daily basis.

Harrogate Grammer had a group of students return from Folgarida in Northern Italy, but are following different advice. They have taken advice from the Director of Public Health at North Yorkshire County Council and from Public Health England. They are following a guidance that those that have returned from Northern Italy should only self-isolate if they show symptoms.

Nationally at least three schools in the UK have closed and others told pupils to self-isolate – we don’t have the exact figure.





Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Friendly, smart and reliable - Harrogate's Taam 36 take top award

Latest from Education

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info