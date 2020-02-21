Organisers confirm dates for two food festivals for Harrogate

Please share the news











Organiser have announced the dates for two food festivals in Harrogate during 2020.

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns for summer event on 29-31 August at Ripley Castle and a new spring event on 2-3 May 2020 on the Harrogate Stray.

The May festival will be on the Oatlands Drive section of the Stray.

Organisers promise the return of the Live Cookery Theatre at both events, playing host to the region’s top chefs. This will be in partnership with Yorkshire Food Guide and Leeds Cookery School.

Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said: We had an incredible year last year at Ripley Castle in 2019. Thousands joined us for a celebration of all things Food & Drink. There was a beautiful atmosphere in the festival, with a stunning location to suit.

Organisers promise a return to Ripley Castle on August 29-31 for the summer edition of the festival, but have also announced a new date on May 2-3 in central

International cuisines lie at the centre of the festival, and this year is no different, with a whole range of international traders lined up. Vegan traders will once again be in attendance in line with increased demand.

Visitors can also expect giant Artisan Markets, Live Entertainers & Street Performers, Kids Activities & Wellbeing Activities. A live music stage will feature throughout the duration of the festivals, with Live Jazz, Brass & Acoustic Performers.

To drink there will be pop up bars including a Prosecco Bar, Apertivo Bars and an independent Cider Bar. For Beer enthusiasts, the Soldiers Ale House will offer over 22 local beers and ales with Ilkley Brewery.

Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said: We’re excited to launch the spring version of the event in central Harrogate. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes on this one. We’re also expanding the Ripley Castle event to keep up with increased demand.

The festival will once again run additional activities throughout the festival to raise funds and awareness for Harrogate charity Mind in Harrogate, having raised over £18,125 over the past four years for local mental health charities.

