Six new limited-edition beers following Rooster’s move to new brewery

Harrogate-based Rooster’s unveils six new limited-edition beers following move to new brewery

Pioneering North Yorkshire brewery, Rooster’s Brewing Company, is set to unveil six new small-batch beers from its new pilot brewery, following a £850,000 investment in a new state-of-the-art brewery and taproom.

The six new beers have been created to mark the relaunch of the independent, family-owned brewer’s Outlaw sub-brand, which had lain dormant for several years.

The reinvigorated Outlaw Project will see Rooster’s release an ongoing range of more experimental, limited-edition beers, produced using the recently installed 10-barrel small-batch brew kit at its new site in Harrogate.

The six new beers will be unveiled for the very first time at a ticketed dinner event at Rooster’s Harrogate taproom on Tuesday 25 February. Hosted by Pete Brown and Melissa Cole, two of the beer industry’s most knowledgeable and revered beer writers, the event will see each of the six beers paired with locally sourced dishes especially sourced and prepared by the Harewood Food & Drink Project. In addition, each course will be accompanied by a specially curated soundtrack, compiled by beer writer Pete Brown, to explore how sound influences flavour.

The six news beers include a German-style beer, a sweet stout and a range of American IPAs:

Slow & Low (3.1% ABV) – A refreshingly tart Berliner Weisse with zing flavours of fresh lime juice and spicy root ginger, with a touch of chilli pepper heat, leading to a crisp, mouth-watering finish. Available in 440ml can.

Go Backer (3.6% ABV) – A scaled down Vermont IPA; soft, juicy and brimming with citrus fruit flavours, with a low hoppy bitterness overlaying a malty, sweet backbone. Available in 440ml can.

Behind The Curve (6.3% ABV) A full bodied, soft and mouth- coating New England IPA oozing juicy, tropical fruit flavours thanks to a blend of Chinook, Citra and Mosaic hops. Available in 440ml can.

Loud Noises (7.8% ABV) – A dry-hopped West Coast double IPA brewed with Amarillo, Cascade, Centennial and Simcoe hops that delivers a fruit laden mouthful of flavour. Available in 440ml can.

Scoundrel (7.4% ABV) – A rich, decadent stout with a touch of sweetness and a luxurious mouthfeel, brewed with the addition of almonds, glacé cherries, raisins, sultanas, lemon and orange zest, nutmeg, cinnamon and lactose. Available in 440ml can.

Monkey Tennis? (4.5% ABV) – With polenta making up 20% of the grist, Monkey Tennis? is a fruity pale ale brewed with the addition of orange peel and New Zealand’s Motueka and Rakau hops. Available in cask only from Rooster’s Harrogate taproom.

Oliver Fozard, Head Brewer at Rooster’s, said: The Outlaw Project provides us with the perfect platform to push the boundaries of modern craft and channel the pioneering creativity we’re known for. Innovation, consistency and quality sit at the heart of everything we do, and these six beers mark the start of an ongoing series of exciting, experimental beers we’ll be bringing to the market.

Each of the beers will be available from Rooster’s taproom from the 26th February and the five beers in 440ml cans will be available to buy through Rooster’s online shop.

The relaunch of the Outlaw Project follows the completion of an 18-month project which saw Rooster’s move from its former home near Knaresborough to a new, purpose-built 20,000 square-foot site at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate – the town where it was first founded by Sean Franklin in 1993.

The new brewery, designed by Head Brewer Oliver Fozard and British-made using equipment sourced from UK manufacturers, will enable Rooster’s to almost double its production capacity immediately, with opportunities to expand and increase this further in the long-term.

Commenting on the company’s expansion, Director Ian Fozard, said: The new brewery enhances both our brewing capabilities and our competitiveness in the marketplace, and means we’re exceptionally well placed to service the growing demand for our range of award-winning beers, both in the UK and further afield.

Anyone interested in attending the Outlaw Project launch dinner can purchase tickets, priced at £69.65 through https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/roosters-outlaw-project-launch-dinner-tickets-90521374869








