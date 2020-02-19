Pavilions of Harrogate wins Wedding Venue of the Year at Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards 2020

Please share the news













Pavilions of Harrogate has been announced as Wedding Venue of the Year at Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards 2020.

Group Head of Sales, Fiona Stilborn and Sales Manager, Ben Chatburn picked up the award at the ceremony at the Mercure Piccadilly Hotel in Manchester.

Fiona said: We are absolutely delighted to be recognized as venue of the year. We would like to thank all our wonderful brides and grooms for their support. The wedding industry is booming for us at Pavilions of Harrogate and we are proud to be known as a leading Asian Wedding venue.

The UK Asian wedding industry has grown at an unprecedented rate in recent years and suppliers have exceeded all expectations in what they’re able to deliver to make a couple’s wedding day the best in their lives. The award ceremony was held to celebrate those who service Britain’s ever-growing Asian wedding industry. It rewarded the graft of excellent suppliers and thanked those who go above and beyond to make someone’s special day the most memorable of their life.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Oceanic Consulting said: I’ve enjoyed watching the Asian wedding industry’s evolution look forward to seeing what direction the industry takes next; best believe we’ll be back next year with more ground breakers and wedding shakers.

Nancy from Vie Candles Co. said: We are delighted to sponsor this event; we are experts in the wedding and special occasions industry and can offer bespoke fragrances to capture the perfect essence of the big day.

With 13 years of experience, Oceanic Consulting host annual award ceremonies in major English, Scottish and Irish cities. Campaigns include the Curry Awards, Asian Business, Asian Food, British Muslim, British Indian and Britain's Asian Wedding Awards.








