Barnet v Harrogate Town match abandoned

Harrogate Town’s game at Barnet had to be abandoned at half time, when  more rain on an already saturated pitch caused the referee to declare the conditions unplayable.

In an interesting first half, Town took a first minute lead when George Thomson scored with a low shot into the corner of the net.

Both sides then  created scoring opportunities before Barnet levelled matters after thirty-eight minutes, when McCallum’s diving header from a right wing cross beat James Belshaw.

The Town management praised the 37 travelling supporters and are liaising with Barnet to ensure that they are entitled to free entry to the rearranged game.

Let us hope for better weather conditions on Saturday when Town entertain Eastleigh at the CNG Stadium.






