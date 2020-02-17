ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot, and Knaresborough Town Crier Roger Hewitt open the Martin House Knaresborough shop last July, with the help of Marty Bear
Knaresborough Martin House shop needs volunteers

An appeal for more volunteers has been launched by Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People to join its Knaresborough shop.

The shop, on Market Place, opened last July, but is struggling to find enough volunteers to help run the store.

Sunny Allison, retail area manager at Martin House, said:

We’ve had a wonderfully warm welcome from the people of Knaresborough, who shop and donate items to the shop, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support.

It’s been an amazing first six months for the shop, but we do need more volunteers to help us make it an even bigger success in the future.

The shop helps to raise money for Martin House, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire.

Sunny added:

There are lots of roles you can do in the shop, from keeping the rails full of clothes or operating the till on the shop floor, to back room roles like sorting donations or pricing items for sale.

There’s a role to suit everyone, and if you only have a couple of hours to spare a week, you can still make a big difference to our shop – your contribution will help us to support families who need the specialist care we give.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering, or finding out more, can call into the shop, call it on 01423 368058, or email volunteering@martinhouse.org.uk






