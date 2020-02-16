River now predicted to peak at around 9am in Pateley Bridge

Please share the news











The river is currently predicted to peak at 9am in Pateley Bridge and at levels less than last weekend.

The community flood response team have been out since 5am. Initially it was believed that the river peak would be at 6am and much higher.

The team was ready to assist local house holders with sandbags, but that hasn’t been needed. NYCC dropped sandbags off at 10am last night, to a central point, with some being distributed to homes that may have been at risk

The floods this week have mainly been due to river flow from the Nidd, where last weekend there was the addition of significant water coming down the road.

There has been a co-ordinated response with a group from Pateley Bridge, Harrogate Borough Council and the Environment Agency.