Twelve students from St Aidan’s offered places at Oxford and Cambridge

Twelve students from the St Aidan’s Associated Sixth Form have been offered places at Oxford and Cambridge for September 2020.

Four students have received offers from Oxford and a further eight have offers from Cambridge.

The school has given their congratulations to the students on their outstanding achievement nahd have said it reflects their hard work, impressive academic ability and the dedication of their teachers, whose encouragement and support has helped them to prepare successfully for the process.

Chris Burt, Headteacher at St Aidan’s said: We are delighted that 12 students from the Associated Sixth Form have received offers from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. Securing these offers reflects the hard work, determination and talent of these students as well as the skill and dedication of their teachers. We wish them every success in the forthcoming examinations as they aim to fulfil the offers that they are holding.







