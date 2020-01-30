Harrogate Hospitality Awards – looking for ‘All Restaurants Great and Small’

Please share the news













The organisers of Harrogate’s Hospitality & Tourism Awards launch their 2020 awards this week and the message is that they want nominations from everyone in the industry; no matter what size. With a little help from new sponsor The World of James Herriot they are on the lookout for the tourism superstars once again…..

Simon Cotton and David Ritson visited the World of James Herriot and met with Ian Ashton, Managing Director and Centre Manager Kate Pawlett. As you can see from the picture they had good fun during their look around the amazing museum and house in Thirsk.

David Ritson was delighted to welcome Ian and his colleagues on board and commented: Arguably ‘All Creatures Large and Small’ put Yorkshire on the map back in the day and was once voted the best Yorkshire TV programme in the world! Nowadays Yorkshire is proud to feature in many television productions and we also have the wonderful Welcome to Yorkshire promoting the county. We recognise the value of the James Herriot story and it resonates with so many people locally. Once again people can keep in touch with all our awards news on Instagram @HHTA20, Twitter @HHTAAwards and via our Facebook page. This will be our twelfth year arranging the awards; we are proud and very humbled that they have always been really well supported with over 1000 nominations each year.

With the release this year of a Channel 5 remake of the successful 70’s and 80’s TV production Ian and his team are braced for a busy year and were keen to also recognise the value of a buoyant tourism economy for the area.

Ian Ashton explained why they are so happy to support the awards: We have been involved with the awards now for several years and are delighted to have become a category sponsor sponsoring the Restaurant of the Year award. It’s ironic I suppose that our venue celebrates a vet who spent years rescuing animals of all kinds and here we are in these awards looking for the best restaurants in the district; all of whom probably serve amazing beef, lamb and pork from happy animals reared and looked after here in Yorkshire! The World of James Herriot annually welcomes thousands of visitors from all over the world and the majority spend time in the surrounding areas enjoying the warm Yorkshire welcome wherever they visit. We are proud to sponsor this award and the team and I are looking forward to celebrating with all the nominees at the gala dinner on the 1st June.









Simon Cotton added: It is great to welcome Ian to the awards team. I grew up watching Christopher Timothy and Robert Hardy in the original ‘All Creatures Great and Small’, it was the prime time viewing of its time. We are looking for everyone in the tourism industry to join us again this year and get behind the awards; from the larger companies to independents, teams and individuals, we have an award that covers all that is ‘great and small’ about the district so we urge you to vote now for your favourite! We are proud to welcome Ian and his colleagues and he will be one of our guests of honour at the Hospitality & Tourism Awards at the glittering Royal Hall Harrogate on Monday 1st June 2020.

Supported by the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Association (Formerly Destination Harrogate), an association of the leading venues in the town, these awards celebrate and reward outstanding individuals and teams who truly represent the Harrogate district as one of the country’s leading destinations for both business and leisure tourism.

The twelve award categories are;

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum HPL

Harrogate Ambassador – Sponsored by Harrogate Christmas Market

Newcomer of the Year – Sponsored by Harrogate College

Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood

Best Achievement of the Year – sponsored by CNG

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby Gin

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by World of James Herriot,

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor & Co Ltd, and

Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Booker Wholesale.

Finalists for each award will be invited to an awards gala dinner to be held at the Royal Hall on 1st June 2020.

Support your favourite this year and nominate them before 31st March. All you have to do is complete the nomination form online at www.destinationharrogate.co.uk or fill-in a form which you’ll find across town in restaurants, hotels, bars and other public places. These can be handed in at the tourist information centre on Crescent Gardens.

For news of the awards join us also on Twitter @HHTAwards and #HHTA20, Instagram @HHTA20 and on our Facebook page.