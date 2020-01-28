Raworths makes Vision Support their charity of the year

Please share the news













Raworths Solicitors has nominated Vision Support Harrogate District as their Charity of the Year in 2020. Staff at the Solicitors firm voted to fundraise for the organisation which provides help and advice to people in the community who are, or know someone who is experiencing sight loss.

Zoe Robinson, managing partner at Raworths said: It’s very easy to take sight for granted, this charity’s work is incredibly valuable to those who are experiencing sight loss, particularly in terms of tackling the isolation many will feel when they can no longer see. We already have an ambitious programme of fundraising activities in place and are really looking forward to working alongside Vision Support during 2020 – 2021, which will be their centenary year!

Raworths’ staff participate in several sporting and social activities throughout the year to raise funds for their selected charity including a styling evening and sponsored running and walking activities. In addition, staff support cake bakes, tombolas and other events during the year.

Tanya Stimpson, director at Vision Support said: We’re delighted that Raworths has chosen us as their Charity of the Year. We have no doubt their support will have a very positive impact for our members and our mission to help make the lives of those experiencing sight loss less isolating.

Vision Support Harrogate District provides support and advice via a drop-in centre in Harrogate where it offers a vast range of regular activities which encourage independent living and the learning of new skills, such as IT training, craft classes, social events, fitness and leisure activities.

For those who cannot access the drop-in centre it provides a helpline, telephone befriending, and a home visiting service. The visiting service is used as an essential tool for encouraging participation, signposting to outside agencies and supporting independent living.