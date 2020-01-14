Newly appointed CEO, Paul Stanley and President, Jacqui Hall
Newly appointed CEO, Paul Stanley and President, Jacqui Hall
CNG appoint new CEO

CNG, the largest independent shipper and supplier in the country, recently celebrated 25 years in business and sees Stanley’s appointment as a pivotal move to secure its continued success in an ever-changing energy industry.

An expert in transformational change, serial entrepreneur Stanley, will lead on shaping the future offering of CNG’s business as it continues to diversify its portfolio in line with consumer demand. CNG MD Jacqui Hall, will remain at the forefront of the business, working with the CEO and existing Senior Leadership Team, in her new role as President.

Jacqui Hall, President of CNG Ltd, said:

Our mission has always been to be the best, not just in our own industry, but in business overall. We are thrilled to welcome Paul Stanley, he has an incredible range of expertise which we know will boost our capabilities, offering and delivery as we move into the next 25 years of CNG.

 

Paul Stanley, CNG CEO, added:

It is a crucial time for the energy industry as suppliers seek to meet changing needs and expectations for a more sustainable future. Digitalisation of our industry continues and I am looking forward to working with everyone here at CNG to ensure we continue to be seen as market leaders with the right infrastructure and technology to serve today’s energy users.

 





