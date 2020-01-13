Council completes sale of former offices, Crescent Gardens

Please share the news











Harrogate Borough Council have completed the sale of its former offices (Crescent Gardens) to Impala Estates Limited.

Impala Estates, a family owned property investment business, has purchased Crescent Gardens in Harrogate in a £4million deal secured by property firm Sanderson Weatherall.

The unconditional sale, which includes the building and parking on the road directly opposite (locally known as ‘The Shelf’), follows a marketing and sales campaign that generated significant national interest.

All bids received were carefully considered and assessed against specific criteria including deliverability, preservation of a local asset, as well as the growing demand for office space in the town.

Impala Estates, a business with a growing portfolio of commercial and industrial property, plans to develop the building into a multi-let office space.









Councillor Graham Swift, Harrogate Borough Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development, said: The proposed plans will ensure that this high quality local asset is regenerated to deliver a building that provides much needed office space in the town centre and provide community benefits that keeps Crescent Gardens as a vibrant addition to Harrogate town. Although the sale process has appeared lengthy, I am delighted that the sale has now been fully completed and I look forward to working with Impala Estates and our planning teams to ensure the development is implemented successfully.

At this stage, no timescales have been set for the refurbishment but a planning application is due to be submitted early this year.

James Hartley, from Impala Estates, said: Plans are in place to bring the building back to its former glory and refurbish these offices to a modern standard for multiple occupancy. We aim to create office space on flexible lease terms, with meeting rooms, kitchens, showers and gym facilities. The space will range from fully serviced shared workspace for small businesses and start-ups, to larger offices available on an exclusive use basis.

Richard Dunn, head of agency at Sanderson Weatherall, added: We are pleased to have secured Impala Estates as the purchaser of Crescent Gardens, on behalf of Harrogate Borough Council. The sale of this iconic property has attracted a great deal of interest from property companies and developers, as well as the local community who are keen to see the building be brought back to life. Impala Estates has a long-term interest and vision for Crescent Gardens, and it will be exciting to see their plans come to fruition.

The sale of Crescent Gardens, and the proposed plans to create much needed office space in the town centre, supports the council’s town centre masterplan. This document sets out the vision for the future of the town which the council say will encourage investment and ensure Harrogate’s economic prosperity.

