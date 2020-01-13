15-year-old given a 12-month detention after wounding in Valley Gardens

Please share the news













A 15-year-old Leeds boy has been given 12 months’ detention after two Harrogate teenagers were injured with a pair of scissors.

The defendant, who was 14 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons, was involved in an argument between a group of youths in Valley Gardens on 13 April last year (2019).

The teenagers had gathered in the park on the Saturday afternoon when an altercation broke out, resulting in two boys aged 14 and 15 receiving cuts. One received a superficial cut to his abdomen, while the other sustained a more serious wound to his chest.

In November 2019, the defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding and possessing an offensive weapon.

He was sentenced on 8 January 2020 to 12 months’ detention and training for wounding, and six months detention for possessing the weapon. The sentencing are to run concurrently.

Detective Superintendent Steve Thomas, Policing Commander for Harrogate, said: This began as an argument between teenagers and was taken to another level due to the presence of a weapon. Anyone caught carrying any kind of weapon will feel the full force of the law and its long-term consequences. In this case a child has ruined his future prospects before his future has even begun. We urge parents to ensure they know where their children are and what they are doing.