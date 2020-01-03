Three teenagers arrested and man taken to hospital following stabbing incident in Harrogate

Please share the news













Three suspects have been arrested, and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

At 4.40am today, Friday 3 January 2020, police received a report that a man had been stabbed on Station Parade, opposite the Train Station

Officers attended, and located a man with injuries including cuts to his face, back and leg

The victim, a local man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries which will require surgery

Officers responded to the incident immediately, and at 5.20am two teenage boys, aged 16 and 15, were stopped and arrested on Skipton Road. A third boy, aged 13, was arrested a few minutes later

All three have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody at this time, while enquiries into the incident continue.

Superintendent Steve Thomas, Harrogate Commander, said: This is clearly an extremely serious incident, and residents will naturally feel concerned about what has happened. However, incidents like this are very rare in our town. Thanks to a fast response local officers last night, three suspects have been arrested, and a police investigation is well underway. You can expect to see increased patrols in the town centre in the coming days – officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area to provide extra reassurance to residents and businesses. Please do speak to them if you have any concerns. It goes without saying that the carrying of knives and other weapons is unacceptable and these additional patrols will be using appropriate stop and search powers to ensure anyone found in possession of weapons is arrested and put before the courts









Anyone with any information about the incident or anyone who witnessed the attack should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12200001239.







