Homeowner tackles offenders attempting to steal car from driveway

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following burglaries in the Duchy area of Harrogate.

9.30pm on Sunday 22 December when a couple living on Duchy Road found two males in their hallway. After being shouted at by the homeowners the suspects ran away towards Kent Road, without taking anything.

10.40pm, on Sunday 22 December, a homeowner on Hereford road found two males trying to steal her Jaguar E-Type car after taking the car keys from the front door. As the offenders were manoeuvring the car out of the driveway, the homeowner opened one of the car doors to confront them. The suspects crashed the car into her husband’s vehicle and ran away towards Cornwall Road.

5pm on Sunday 22 December and 9am on Monday 23 December offenders gained access to two vehicles in a driveway on Duchy Road however left without taking anything

Police are appealing for information, in particular, they want to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious people or vehicles or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage taken in each area at the time.

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigations or has seen, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Please call 101, and pass information to the Force Control Room or email cidharrogate@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190233877 when providing information.

