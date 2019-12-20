//

Cleveland, Durham and North Yorkshire Police to have individual Police Dog Units

1 min read
Please share the news

Residents of Cleveland, Durham and North Yorkshire can expect a more local service from Police dogs, as a consequence of changes to collaborative arrangements.

The three forces have benefited from shared training for dog handlers, and by bringing together their policy and practice through collaborating on arrangements for Police dogs since a shared Dog Support Unit (DSU) was established in 2016. At the same time, dog handlers have benefited from working together and developing a stronger network of contacts.

The announcement recognises the changing demands on the DSU over the past three years, including a need for Officers to travel long distances more often. Chief Constables reviewed the efficiency of the shared operation and recommended to the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner that each force should have its own DSU from January 2020.

Commissioners of all three forces have agreed to the change, which will not affect the overall cost of policing.

North Yorkshire faces challenges with policing in having such a wide geographical area – from Scarborough to Skipton

There are no plans to reduce the number of dogs in any area and there will still be opportunities for joint working, for example when specific incidents require the use of a greater number of dogs at one location.





Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Just some of the Saint Michael’s Hospice care team
Previous Story

Local Hospice Charity thanks community for their support

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info