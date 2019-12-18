/

Family tribute following fatal collision A65 near Skipton

Police are now in a position to name the man who died when his silver Volkswagen Polo was in collision with a lorry on the A65 Skipton by-pass on 10 December 2019.

He is Asad Siddiq, 24, from Barnoldswick, Lancashire.

Asad’s family have provided the following tribute and attached photograph:

Asad was a much loved son, grandson, nephew, brother and a great friend to so many.

He was one of the most kind, funny, caring and likeable men you could ever meet and always had a smile of his face and lived life to the full.

We are all absolutely devastated and his loss is going to leave a huge hole in all our lives.






