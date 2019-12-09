King’s Head, Market Place, Masham
Masham pub and hotel reopens with a new look

The King’s Head in Masham reopened its doors on Thursday 5 December, showcasing the venue’s brand-new look following a half a million pound refurbishment.

The popular pub and hotel, on Market Place, has been significantly refurbished throughout to create a quintessentially British country pub that offers a cosy home-from-home setting, incorporating friendly staff, beautifully decorated interiors, great food and expertly chosen drinks ranges.

As part of the investment, the accompanying hotel, situated next door, has also been completely refurbished. Each of the hotel’s 27 ensuite bedrooms have also received a full design overhaul, complete with free Wi-Fi and a refreshed new look.

Team King’s Head, Masham

Five of the bedrooms have also been redesigned as dog-friendly – perfect for an active weekend break with a four-legged friend. The venue also features a newly-decorated function room, available to book for special events.

Situated in the heart of Masham, gateway to the Yorkshire Dales, the pub and hotel are on the doorstep of the breath-taking moorlands and River Ure, making it the perfect base for a walking weekend filled with British history. Also, close to several attractions, including the Black Sheep and Theakson’s breweries, Richmond Castle and Swinton Park Birds of Prey, the King’s Head Hotel is a popular destination for families visiting the area.

Jo Beevers, general manager at the King’s Head, said:

We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the reopening of our venue, and our Masham neighbours have really shown their support. Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to be able to mark the reopening with the local community.

We’ve already had great feedback on the refurbishment, both inside and out, and the renovation of the hotel has really brought a new lease of life, ensuring the King’s Head is a relaxed destination, whatever the occasion.

The team and I can’t wait to welcome new and returning visitors to the King’s Head very soon to show off the even better surroundings, where they can enjoy our fantastic take on classic British food and carefully curated choice of fine wines and cask ales.

Inside the King’s Head at Masham





