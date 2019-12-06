Man arrested after his vehicle collides with tree causing the death of a passenger

Please share the news













A 21-year-old man has been arrested after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree, resulting in the death of one of his passengers.

It happened at 2.15am on 6 December. A white Audi RS3 travelling along the B6265 between Ripon and Risplith collided with a tree near to Grantley Hall – no other vehicles were involved.

One of the passengers, a 20-year-old woman, died at the scene and the driver and other passengers were taken to hospital.

One passenger remains in hospital and the others have been discharged. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen the Audi RS3 at any time between 11pm and 2.15am, travelling from Catterick towards Risplith.

If you have any information which could assist with this investigation please contact mark.mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, choose option 2 and ask for Mark Mullins or the Major Collision Investigation Team.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number: 12190223386