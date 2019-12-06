Harrogate police

Man arrested after his vehicle collides with tree causing the death of a passenger

1 min read
Please share the news

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree, resulting in the death of one of his passengers.

It happened at 2.15am on 6 December. A white Audi RS3 travelling along the B6265 between Ripon and Risplith collided with a tree near to Grantley Hall – no other vehicles were involved.

One of the passengers, a 20-year-old woman, died at the scene and the driver and other passengers were taken to hospital.

One passenger remains in hospital and the others have been discharged. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen the Audi RS3 at any time between 11pm and 2.15am, travelling from Catterick towards Risplith.

If you have any information which could assist with this investigation please contact mark.mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, choose option 2 and ask for Mark Mullins or the Major Collision Investigation Team.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number: 12190223386






Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Overall Winner: Mama Doreen’s Emporium
Previous Story

Harrogate Christmas Shop Window Competition

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info