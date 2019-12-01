Christmas Elf Hunt in Knaresborough for Martin House

Please share the news











Festive family fun is in store this Christmas in Knaresborough as the town hosts a month-long Elf Hunt in aid of Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

Elves will be hidden in 26 shop windows around the town throughout December, with the challenge to find them all for the chance to win a prize.

The hunt, which is in its second year, has been organised by town traders Jil Long and Karen Kharfallah to raise money for Martin House.

Jil, who owns Jil Long Hairdressing on George and Dragon Yard, said: I’ve lost 15 members of my family to cancer, but I can’t imagine losing a child. As a family we have always done a lot for charity, and it made sense that an event like this for children, should raise money for a children’s charity.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, along with their families. Its care includes respite stays, support in people’s own homes, end of life care and bereavement support.

The elves will be created from pine cones, with a special Elf-making session at Zip-In on George and Dragon Yard, on Saturday 30th November from 10am to 2pm, with anyone welcome to drop in and make an elf for one of the shop windows, and another to keep.

There will also be a special Martin the Naughty Elf, who will be dressed in Martin House colours, for people to find.

People can pick up an Elf Hunt form for £2.50 from the Martin House Charity Shop on Market Square, Jil’s salon or at Karen’s shop The Sweet Cabin, both on George and Dragon Yard to complete the challenge. Completed forms can be handed back in at all three shops.

It launches on Monday 2nd December at 10am, when 20 children from Noah’s Ark Pre-school will go on the first Elf Hunt, and runs until noon on Monday 23rd December.

There are more than 60 prizes to win, including a first prize of a glamping break for four in the Cotswolds, with other prizes including restaurant vouchers and gift hampers, all donated by businesses in Knaresborough and Harrogate. The winners will be drawn from all the completed entries.

Jil added: I’d like to thank all the shopkeepers who are taking part in this year’s Elf Hunt, and everyone who donated a prize.

To find out how you can support Martin House, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk

