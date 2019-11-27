Presentation of the Gill Smith Trophy for best Girl Improver – Harrogate Spa Tennis Club

Please share the news













Harrogate and District Soroptimist President Sylvia Purser was delighted to present the Gill Smith Memorial Trophy for the ‘Best Girl Improver’ at the Spa Tennis Club to Freya Smith.

Freya joined Tennis Harrogate as a small child, aged 6. She really enjoys the classes and camps with Head Coach Matt McTurk and the team. She loves the structure, discipline and competitive edge to the lessons.

She likes that everyone is made to feel like they are doing well. She has never not wanted to go to tennis even when the British weather is at its worst. Freya has, throughout her time with Tennis Harrogate been largely outnumbered by boys but that really hasn’t deterred her, in fact inspired her.

Freya was totally shocked to receive the award. She kept saying “Why me”? She said, “This is more unbelievable than having a baby brother”.

Matt McTurk, Head coach at Harrogate Spa Tennis Centre said: Freya was worthy of the award because of ‘Her dedication and enthusiasm for playing tennis. She always tries hard and really enjoys playing tennis’. Harrogate Spa Tennis Centre has six outdoor courts and a coaching programme provided by Tennis Harrogate for juniors and adults, a new 4 court indoor facility will start construction in Spring 2020.

The Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the Best Girl Improver in memory of Club member Gill Smith, a committed Soroptimist and passionate about tennis and a past member of the Spa Tennis Club.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internationally through education and enabling and empowering opportunities. sigbi.org/Harrogate