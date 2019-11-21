Harrogate Police Constable charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following collision resulting in serious injury to two ladies in their 70’s

Please share the news











A Detective Constable has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving when she drove through the junction of Otley Road and Cold Bath Road in Harrogate.

She was the only occupant of an unmarked police vehicle, using a blue light at around 10:12pm, when it collided with a Vauxhall Corsa.

The collision caused serious injury to the occupants, two ladies in their late 70’s.

The police officer was taken to Harrogate Hospital, but the driver and a passenger of the Corsa were seriously injured.

The passenger was transferred to Harrogate Hospital with multiple limb fractures. The driver was taken to Jimmy’s Hospital in Leeds with multiple injuries including a punctured lung, fractured vertebrae and a fractured foot.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Complaints (IOPC) at the time and they recently concluded their investigations resulting in the matter being passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the officer being charged.

Detective Constable (DC) Quita Passmore, aged 37, was the driver of a unmarked police car on the evening of 5 May 2018 on Otley Road, Harrogate. She is due before Leeds Magistrates Court on 18 December.









