Harrogate Gift Card launches, enocouraging new local shoppers

Harrogate has a new gift card and it is exclusively for use in Harrogate shops.

The card can be purchased at the Harrogate Theatre and the Tourist Information Centre at various before being used in one of the town centre shops, restaurants or bars participating.

It is part of a number of a number of initiatives by the Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) Team to help promote the town centre. It is hoped it will be used as a way to encourage new visitors to the town and to encourage spending.

Yvonne Nightingale, general manager of Ogdens the Jewellers, said: Especially at this time of year it would make a wonderful gift for the person that has everything.

Ollie White of Crew said: It’s good to encourage people to spend in Harrogate and it is good to shop locally. We have seen a big increase in click and collect, but this will encourage people to come to the store themselves.

Malton Brown has been in Harrogate for over 10-years.

Caitlin Randall of Molton Brown said: It should bring new customers into the shop and also give a talking point. It’s always great to meet news customers and help personalise a gift for them.

There is a growing list of shops, bars and restaurants.

