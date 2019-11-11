Saltergate Junior Schools cascade of poppies
Saltergate Junior School’s cascade of poppies

Saltergate Junior School, in Harrogate, say they have taken inspiration from the huge poppy display at the Tower of London back in 2014 for their Remembrance display this year.

Sara Bellerby from Saltergate Junior School said:

Since September the whole school have been recycling plastic bottles to make the poppies. The year 5 classes have then hand-painted over 800 poppies to which were then pierced and hand-tied each individual poppy onto the netting.

We have quite a few service children in our school, and being ex military myself it is a time of year that’s really close to my heart.

All the children have thoroughly enjoyed doing this and understanding the importance of this time of year and what Remembrance Day means to them.






