Personal statement from the Liberal Democrat PPC for Harrogate and Knaresborough

The Harrogate and Knaresborough Liberal Democrats have confirmed that their candidate for the December 2019 General Election will be Judith Rogerson.

Judith took up the position in May 2018 and remains their PPC.

See Liberal Democrats select new Parliamentary Candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough

Judith Rogerson said: I’m standing in Harrogate & Knaresborough because this constituency is home for me and my family. I have spent a great deal of time knocking on the doors of local residents to ask them about the issues that really matter to them. Time and time again they have spoken fondly of Phil Willis who was the Lib Dem MP in this area until 2010. They always tell me how dedicated he was to his constituents – that’s the sort of MP I want to be! For the past 16 years I’ve practised as a barrister, advising and representing doctors, patients and the NHS. I want to use my skills and experience to stand up for our community and fight for the things we need to improve the lives of local people. We desperately need more investment in the NHS, in schools and the police; we need a modern and reliable rail service; we need a vision for the future of our high streets and town centres; and we need to act urgently to tackle the climate emergency. But before we can properly address all of these important issues, we have to put a stop to the chaos that has been caused by Brexit. Despite the assertions by Boris Johnson that the Conservatives will ‘get Brexit done’ that just isn’t possible without many more years of uncertainty and negotiations. That’s why, if I’m elected, I’ll work with other Lib Dem MPs to stop Brexit so we can have a brighter, forward looking future for our country.









