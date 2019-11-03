harrogate town
//

Eastleigh 4 – 2 Harrogate Town

3 mins read
Please share the news
  • 1
    Share

Harrogate Town’s 10 match unbeaten run came to an end when they went down to a 4-2 defeat at the Silverlake Stadium, Eastleigh.
Town were unchanged apart from Sam Jones replacing the suspended Jon Stead on the bench.
Town, with Jack Diamond prominent, dominated the early exchanges and it was no surprise when they took the lead after nine minutes.
Jack Muldoon collected a Town goal kick and played a through ball which Brendan Kiernan shot past Jan Stryjek for his sixth goal of the season.
Eastleigh began to create problems for the visiting defence and Kiernan had to block a goal bound effort from the dangerous Scott Rendell, while James Belshaw was called into action to keep out a Jack Payne free kick.
With nine minutes left of the first half, the “Spitfires” equalised.Ryan Fallowfield brought down Sam Smart in the penalty area, and Rendell sent Belshaw the wrong way with his spot kick.
Five minutes later, Town conceded again when Smart’s cross was headed past Belshaw by Rendell to give Eastleigh an interval lead.
The normally resolute Town defence was breached again 12 minutes into the second half, when they failed to clear their lines and Tom Bearwish drove the loose ball past Belshaw.
Town almost hit back immediately, but Diamond’s low drive was  deflected over the bar.
On 69 minutes, Jack Muldoon reduced the arrears when he broke through, and although his original shot was blocked by Boyce, he calmly shot the rebound past Stryjek.
Town’s hopes of at least rescuing a point were dashed within a minute as Rendell beat Town’s offside trap and found himself, one on one with Belshaw, whom he calmly rounded to complete his hat trick.
To Harrogate’s credit, they staged a grandstand finish and peppered the Spitfire’s goal with shots from Diamond, Warren Burrell and subs Jack Emmett and George Thomson, but Stryjek was not to be beaten again, so Town and their 21 travelling fans had to lick their wounds and look forward to the visit of Portsmouth.



Town,
Belshaw, Fallowfield, G Smith, (Taylor 75), Falkingham, Burrell, Beck, Kiernan(Thomson 66), Bradley(Emmett 59), Muldoon, W Smith, Diamond.
Unused subs, Jones, Cracknell.
Scorers, Kiernan9, Muldoon 69.
Booked, Falkingham, Fallowfield.
Eastleigh,
Stryjek, Smart, Atkinson, Boyce, Seaman, Miley, Hollands, Payne, Bearwish, Barnett(Williamson 83), Rendell.
Unused subs, Flitney, Scorey, Beale, Waterfield.
Scorers, Rendell, 36pen, 41, 70, Bearwish 57.
Booked, Payne
Referee, A Quelch.





Please share the news
  • 1
    Share
  • 1
    Share

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Tags:

You might be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Rommel Morgan, 24, of Ilbert Avenue, Bradford, was arrested in February by officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite team
Previous Story

Harrogate County lines drug dealer sent to jail after his trousers fall down revealing his stash

Harrogate police
Next Story

Fatal road traffic accident near to Wetherby racecourse after van collides with pedestrians

Latest from Football

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info