Kingsley Road, Harrogate
Kingsley Road, Harrogate

Council take enforcement action to deal with mud on Kingsley Road

1 min read
Please share the news
  • 1
    Share

Harrogate Borough Council say they are taking enforcement action on developers to make them clean up the mud that has been deposited on Kingsley Road in Harrogate.

The area has a number of developers that are well underway with building works in the area.

Highways Area Manager Melisa Burnham said:

County Council officers are continuing to work with Harrogate Borough Council’s planning enforcement team in connection with compliance issues relating to mud on the road from three development sites in the Kingsley Road area in Harrogate.

We are monitoring the situation and are continuing to liaise with the developers.

We are asking the developers to improve their efforts cleaning mud from vehicles leaving the sites, and where necessary, utilise road sweepers on Kingsley Road.

It should also be noted that the recent wet weather is making conditions difficult at many construction sites in the county.

 

A Harrogate Borough Council spokesman said:

Following repeated requests to the developers to improve their efforts in cleaning vehicles leaving the site and sweeping the road to prevent excess mud, we are now taking appropriate enforcement action to deal with this ongoing issue.





 


Please share the news
  • 1
    Share
  • 1
    Share

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Tags:

You might be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ilke Homes, who have a MMC factory based in Knaresborough
Previous Story

Knaresborough business supports Government's push to make the North a world leader in building high-quality homes

Next Story

Show-stopping bake sale raises funds for local hospice

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info