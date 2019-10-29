Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of 30-year-old wanted man Sam Mason, from York.
Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of 30-year-old wanted man Sam Mason, from York.
/

Man wanted for recall to prison

1 min read
Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares

Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of 30-year-old wanted man Sam Mason, from York.

Mason was originally sentenced in October 2015 for robbery and was released on licence in May 2018.

He is now wanted for recall to prison after breaching the licence conditions .

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Mason, or who has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Dial 101, press 1 and pass information on to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.





Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares
  • 5
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Tags:

You might be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Leeds Centurions to get festive season underway in Leeds

Next Story

Harrogate Homeless Project - Pop Up Shop is back

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info