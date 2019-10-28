Art is Just the Start for Henshaws’ Art Makers

Please share the news











Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre launches appeal to help more people living with disabilities to express their creativity.

Open to all Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, in the heart of Knaresborough, is a community hub where creativity, friendships and opportunities come to life. Every week local people living with disabilities, known at the Centre as Art Makers, can take part in 16 different workshops, including employability training, health & wellbeing, arts & crafts and multi-sensory workshops. The Centre has a fully licensed café, and extensive gardens for the public to enjoy; there are also regular events such as exhibitions, live music and craft fairs for the local area.

The Centre opened in 1998 with 50 Art Makers and now supports over 175 each week. This has caused a strain on our buildings and facilities. As well as this within the last 20 years the needs of Art Makers have also changed. They now support people with a wider range of disabilities and support needs and urgently need to update the Arts & Crafts Centre to reflect these changes and ensure that they give people with disabilities confidence and choice in their own lives.This month they have launched a capital appeal aiming to raise funds to increase the number of workshops at the Centre as well as updating the Arts & Crafts Centre to reflect the changes in the people they support; ensuring that they give people with disabilities confidence and choice in their own lives.

With several local services closing, for many Art Makers, the Arts & Crafts Centre provides the way to make friends and develop skills.

One Art Maker who has attended the Centre for a number of years, Sam, shared what the Centre means to her: Coming to the Centre has made a big difference to my life. If I wasn’t here I would be stuck at home. I have a choice here and more freedom. I can decide what I want to do.

Henshaws are encouraging everyone to get involved in the appeal. Sarah Martin, Henshaws Arts & Crafts Appeal Manager, shared how you can support the Centre: Whether it’s through taking on a fundraising challenge, donating either at the Centre or online, attending one of our events or even popping into the Centre for a cup of coffee in the café; all levels of support are greatly appreciated. We want to get everyone in Knaresborough and Harrogate involved and ensure this vital service can expand and support as many people with disabilities as possible.

For more information about the appeal, to find out more about Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre and if you would like to donate, head to www.henshawsarts.org.uk









