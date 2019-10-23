Police provide update to Jennyfields residents at public meeting

Please share the news











Officers from the Jennyfields Neighbourhood Policing Team attended a public meeting last night (Tuesday 22 October 2019), held at the Styan Community Centre, and provided residents with an update on recent policing activity.

The meeting, which was attended by over 200 members of the local community, was a constructive evening where residents got to hear about the direct action police have taken in relation to their concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area.

Talking about the meeting Sergeant Andrew Tiffany said: It was great to see so many residents attend the meeting and to have the opportunity to provide them with an update on the progress we have been making, pass on our thanks for their support and request that they continue to work alongside us. One of the key messages I was keen to get across last night, was the importance of residents reporting all incidents to police. As I mentioned at the meeting, I personally review every report of crime or anti-social behaviour that is made in the Jennyfields area. If police are aware of the full picture of incidents, we can ensure that we respond accordingly. It may be that the one piece of vital information, that a resident may think is not important, could actually make all the difference and enable us to bring about a successful prosecution. So please do pick up the phone and let us know.

Sergeant Tiffany updated the meeting on the progress police have made on a number of recent investigation and the successful outcomes achieved, such as;

A number of arrests which have been made in relation to the ten attempted burglaries in the New Park and Saltergate area and that the area will continue to receive high visibility patrols to offer reassurance to local residents

No incidents of arson or criminal damage have been reported in the area since 14 September 2019

Prior to the 14 September, five arsons were reported, four of which are currently under investigation.

Three arrests have been made in relation to the arson at Saltergate School, two arrests in relation to a hedge fire on Grantley Drive and another two arrests made in relation to a car fire on Lindrick Way.

Investigations are ongoing into the car fires at Winksley Grove and four suspects have been identified.

Sadly the investigation into the fire at Killinghall Nomads has not yet yielded any reliable CCTV or forensic evidence.

However an unresolved investigation is never closed and any information which would assist enquiries would be reviewed

Reports of anti-social behaviour in the area have been dealt with robustly with the use of dispersal notices, acceptable behaviour contracts (ABCs), warning letters, arrests and prosecutions

Since this action has been taken, there has been a 52% drop in reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area, in comparison to the same time last year

Sergeant Tiffany concluded: We will continue to work hard to ensure residents feel supported with their concerns. I’d again like to take the opportunity to reassure everyone in the Jennyfields area that we take every report made very seriously. So please do contact police on 101 and report any incidents. We are incredibly fortunate to live in one of the safest areas in the UK. Residents can be assured that my colleagues and I will continue to work hard, to keep it that way.









